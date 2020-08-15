NAPPANEE — The Round Barn Theatre at the newly renamed Barns at Nappanee will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” as the second show in the 2020 season.
Under the direction of artistic director Bethany Crawford, “Into the Woods” follows the Baker and his Wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his Wife learn they cannot have a child because of the Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey “into the woods” to break the curse. Everyone’s wishes are granted, but not everything turns out as expected.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and continue through Oct. 17. The performance schedule includes 7:30 p.m. performances on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday.
Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., Nappanee. Ticket prices range from $15 to $32, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at the LaSalle Farm and Table restaurant on property.
The Round Barn Theatre welcomes back Nappanee native Caleb Shaw (Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf), and his wife Jaclyn (The Baker’s Wife) who have been featured performers in lead roles such as Sven and Ana in “Frozen” and Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder on main stage shows at DisneyLand in California for the past several years.
“I said to my wife, ‘Would we rather sit at home for three months doing probably nothing, or would we rather go do a show that we would love to do and visit family?’ It was kind of a no-brainer,” Caleb Shaw said.
The cast also includes Round Barn Theatre alumni Ryan Schisler in the role of Narrator/Mysterious man, Molly Hill (Little Red Riding Hood) as choreographer and, coming off his recent role of Noah in “Land That I Love,” Finegan Elliott as Jack.
With music directed by Paul Thompson, stage manager Alex Price (formerly artistic director of the 574 Theatre), and several new faces in lead roles including California natives Matthew Ollson and Erin Tierney as The Baker and Cinderella, this new production is one the whole family can enjoy.
