GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union recently donated nearly 600 pounds of clothing items to Forgotten Children Worldwide located in Bluffton, Indiana; the clothes were contributed by Interra staff through a clothing collection day.
Forgotten Children Worldwide is a nonprofit that safeguards orphans and children from poverty, abandonment and human trafficking. In addition to providing clothing distributions, the organization also provides education, discipleship, self-sustainability, orphan home construction and child sponsorship opportunities.
