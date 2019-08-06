ELKHART — Creepy crawlies will be the stars at the Elkhart County Parks' annual "Bug Night," an insect-themed celebration taking place Friday at Cobus Creek County Park.
The two-hour event will highlight the world of insects with hands-on events and up-close encounters of Indiana’s invertebrates. Displays will feature a wide variety of creepy-crawlies — from dragonflies to diving beetles — along with unique insect-themed activities for all ages.
Some of the highlights at Bug Night include make-and-take insect arts and crafts, a hands-on bug-digging station, butterfly gardens featuring plants for pollinators, a bug-themed reading station (for the bookworms), an aquatic invertebrate aquarium, face-painting "bugicatures," bug-catching with sweep nets in the prairie, and sweet treats with real edible insects, like chocolate-covered crickets
Bug Night runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cobus Creek County Park, 30680 C.R. 8, and is open to all ages. Admission is $2 per person. More information is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.