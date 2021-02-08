ELKHART — With the recent installation of an exterior audio visual system at its corporate headquarters, INOVA Federal credit union has teamed up with the Great Lakes Valley Conference to create a light and music display featuring the fight songs and school colors for each of the college teams participating in the upcoming swim meet at the Beacon Health and Aquatics Center.
“Sporting events bring people together who share a common bond with a unified sense of pride and purpose,” said Kerie Sekal, vice president of Marketing and Member Engagement for INOVA Federal. “We are grateful for the natatorium and, for the exposure and opportunities it will bring to our community. This display is a fun way for us to welcome these teams to our great city and show our support for all the dedicated athletes.”
