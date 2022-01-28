INOVA donates $717 to Church Community Services

The team at INOVA Federal presented a check for $717 to Church Community Services. The funds were raised by INOVA team members who participate in Jean Day Fridays. “We are so fortunate to live in a community with such amazing organizations like Church Community Services,” said Kerie Sekal, vice president of marketing and member engagement for INOVA. Their passion for helping with the challenges that many face is inspiring.” From left are Dillon Hygema, CSR, INOVA Federal; Kayce Miramontes, fulfillment funding supervisor, INOVA Federal; Amber Porter, mortgage closer, INOVA Federal; Michael Downing, food services director, Church Community Services; Dan Weaver, mortgage officer, INOVA Federal; and Judy Gaskill, collections specialist, INOVA Federal. Headquartered in Elkhart and established in 1942, INOVA was chartered to serve the employees of Miles (Bayer) Laboratories. Today, it serves over 34,000 members and the employees of over 500 companies. Church Community Services is a faith-based agency helping people of Elkhart County weather life’s storms and build more secure futures through emergency assistance and intensive job and life-skills training.

 TRUTH STAFF

