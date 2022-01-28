INOVA donates $717 to Church Community Services

Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Over 1,000 catalytic converters seized from scrap yard
- 3 accused of armed robbery at party
- Health officials issue plea in face of COVID surge
- Water quality report shows high E. coli levels
- RV manufacturers crush production record
- School officials mull fate of Hawthorne Elementary
- Blotter: Man in cuffs hangs from 5th-floor window
- Woman charged with battery on officer after crash
- Coldest weather of the season hits
- Woman who stabbed husband gets 55 years
Images
Videos
Commented
- Health officials warn of COVID rapid-test shortage (9)
- Shetler Fast named to health board (6)
- Blotter: Animals left behind in rental house (5)
- Race education bill questioned in 3rd House talk (4)
- Man who stole $900K from trailer firm gets 4½ years (3)
- Veterans clinic in Goshen to close at end of March (3)
- Senate abandons contentious school curriculum bill (3)
- Young adult books require parental consent (3)
- Local leaders share their resolutions (3)
- Indiana awash in guns as homicide records persist (2)
- COVID infections crushing area hospitals (2)
- 6-year sentence handed down for reckless homicide (1)
- Documentary, book tell forgotten story of Elkhart neighborhood (1)
- Goshen fears $3M loss if state makes tax cuts (1)
- Elkhart man arrested after marijuana grow investigation (1)
- Goshen man charged after chase and crashes (1)
- Blotter: Man in cuffs hangs from 5th-floor window (1)
- Unemployment rate dips below 1% (1)
- Program focuses on child well-being (1)
- Water quality report shows high E. coli levels (1)
- Suspected meth dealer appears in court (1)
- Church youth leader receives 41-year sentence for molestations (1)
- Blotter: Police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts (1)
- Trailer salesman admits to over $900K in thefts (1)
- Goshen board OKs financing deal for apartments (1)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Throw away the key
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Just saying acknowledging Trump administration fast tracked the vaccine will encourage more of his die hard followers to get the vaccine .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.