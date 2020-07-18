BREMEN — Indiana State Police 1st Sgt. Gary Coffie is marking 40 years with the law enforcement agency.
Coffie moved from Kankakee, Illinois, to become a member of the 39th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, graduating on July 6, 1980. He was assigned to the Ligonier Post where he patrolled Noble County until the closure of the Ligonier Post in 1982. After the closure, Coffie was assigned to the new Bremen Post where he was assigned to patrol Elkhart County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.