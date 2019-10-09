INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Historical Society has announced it is the recipient of the Best Practices Award from the Association of Midwest Museums. The award, presented at the association’s annual conference, recognizes IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program for its support of regional historical societies, museums and sites across the state.
Created in 2016 with support from a $3.48 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program provides grants and workshops to Indiana organizations, allowing them to raise the bar when caring for the state’s history. The grants help meet high-priority needs while workshops provide education on fundraising. IHS assigns each organization a personal coach to provide resources and feedback.
To date, the Heritage Support Grants program has offered 11 grant opportunities and awarded more than $2.6 million in total funding to 100 organizations in 57 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Other success stories include the replacement of leaky roofs and restoration of historic paintings to the digitization of unique collection materials.
“The Heritage Support Grants program is a valuable source of financial support, but it also allows Indiana’s cultural institutions to develop relationships with other organizations and individuals that share their passion for preserving the state’s history,” said Jody Blankenship, IHS president and CEO. “The long-term impact of these projects is that the organizations will build upon their success to play even greater, more effective roles in their communities, and that is the goal at the heart of the program.”
IHS is evaluating the Heritage Support Grants program, with information about future grant and educational opportunities to be shared in 2020. More information about the program, the AMM Best Practices Award or other IHS offerings is available at 317-232-1882 or www.indianahistory.org.
