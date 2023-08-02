INDIANAPOLIS — Through its Heritage Support Grants program, the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) has awarded more than $500,000 in the first half of 2023 to 19 local historical societies and organizations representing 14 Indiana counties.
The IHS’s Heritage Support Grants program supports local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites. The grants fund projects that meet high-priority needs in the areas of Collections Stewardship, DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion), Sustainability and Planning.
