Thirty area organizations, including some in Elkhart County, have received grants from the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) to support their arts programming.
These grants, which total over $203,000, were awarded through the IAC’s partnership with the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County. Since 1998, the Community Foundation has been a Regional Arts Partner for the IAC, overseeing the grants application and award process for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Marshall, Kosciusko and Starke counties.
