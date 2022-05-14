ELKHART — NiteLite announces "Whose Live Anyway?" is coming to The Lerner Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.
Cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" present their new improv tourm "Whose Live Anyway?," 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray leave audiences gasping with witty scenes they invent on the spur of the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.