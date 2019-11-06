Iechyd Da Brewing wins seasonal beer contest

ELKHART — Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout made by Iechyd Da Brewing Company topped 12 other tasty contenders from around northern Indiana in voting for Best Seasonal Beer in Indiana’s Cool North Beer Wars.
With thousands of votes cast over 10 days, Elkhart’s Iechyd Da came out on top of two other Elkhart County breweries, Wedgewood Brewing Company of Middlebury’s Pumpkin Guts and Ruhe 152 of Nappanee’s Draper, and 10 others from St. Joseph, LaPorte and Porter counties.
The Beer Wars promotion was the latest iteration of Indiana’s Cool North Food Wars competitions.
“Food Wars promotions like this allow our local businesses to show off,” said Robby Bearss, marketing manager for the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission. “It is important to shine a spotlight on local businesses to remind the community how great of an asset they are to the area and why they help make our region so cool.”
Indiana’s Cool North is a joint initiative of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission and its members in the region. The organization’s goal is to promote tourism and drive business to locally owned businesses.
The Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau is a member of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission.
