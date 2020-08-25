GOSHEN — As a way to say thank you to Goshen Health System Colleagues for caring for the residents of our community during the COVID-19 outbreak, Waterford Crossing Senior Living, Greenleaf Health Campus and Firefly Home Care are bringing an ice cream truck to Goshen General Hospital.
“We had been trying to think of a unique way to thank the employees at Goshen Health System for all they have done for the community during COVID,” said Chad Knisley, executive director at Waterford Crossing. “With the dog days of summer here, we thought ice cream was the perfect choice. On behalf of the staff at Greenleaf Health Campus, Firefly Home Care and Waterford Crossing, we hope this small gesture conveys our thanks for all they have done and continue to do.”
