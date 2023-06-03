Lt. Joshua Hubbard, left, and Salvation Army of Elkhart development director Don Sherck stack boxes of doughnuts Friday before volunteers pick them up for delivery to groups that have helped the organization fullfil its mission.
Elkhart Truth photos / Jon Gard
ELKHART — The Salvation Army of Elkhart enlisted a team of volunteers Friday morning to deliver 75 dozen doughnuts to businesses and other partners who help the charity fulfill its mission throughout the year.
To the mathematically impaired, that’s about 900 freshly baked glazed and cinnamon caramel doughnuts from Rise’n Roll Bakery – if you can imagine.
