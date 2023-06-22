The Humane Society of Elkhart County will host its second Community Boost on June 25 in Goshen. All pets in attendance will be able to receive free rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations and microchips.
GOSHEN — The Humane Society of Elkhart County is hosting its second Community Boost, providing free vaccinations and microchips for all pets on Sunday.
From noon to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the Salvation Army, 1013 N. Main St., Goshen, all pets in attendance will be able to receive free rabies vaccinations, distemper vaccinations and microchips.
