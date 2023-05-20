There are many ways to utilize the power of diversity. It starts with a different lens and scope to how diversity is experienced among all individuals.
While it can be a sensitive subject for some, the idea behind sharing experiences and opinions is important for broadening people’s perspectives. Diversity can be defined as “a set of conscious practices that involve understanding and appreciating the interdependence of humanity, cultures, and the natural environment.” In other words, diversity is the intention of practicing mutual respect, humility and understanding of differences.
