Holiday windows again on display at The Lerner

From left, Tanner Smale, director of Marketing and Communications with Premier Arts, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Michelle Frank, executive director at The Lerner Theatre unveil this year’s holiday windows on display at The Lerner.
ELKHART — “Children’s Holiday Books” are featured in the windows of The Lerner Theatre this year, described as a gift from Premiere Arts to the community and an effort to bring a little extra holiday spirit downtown.
Visitors and residents are invited to see the window displays from Main Street as speakers broadcast music and narrators read passages from the movie classics.
(0) comments
