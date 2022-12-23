While traditions that have been passed down for generations are important, they can sometimes feel overwhelming. In past years with restrictions of COVID-19 and other limitations, it has made it difficult to travel and follow through with past traditions. Everyone has had to make adjustments in order to continue to connect with their loved ones.

Traditions are a large part of our culture and what bring us together at certain parts of the year. While some traditions are more personal, others maintain traditions to keep up with society’s standards and to stay consistent with family. Some individuals value the time spent with loved ones and find comfort in these actions. As years have passed, the passing down of traditions has become difficult due to illness, separation, or lack of will.

Emily Christ is an educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or ewitters@purdue.edu.

