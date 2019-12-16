ELKHART — Wellfield Botanic Gardens’ third year of Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights is off to a record start its first two weekends, greeting over 4,000 guests in its first four evenings of the season.
Presented by Welch Packaging and other sponsors, the event continues to grow in both beauty and popularity, according to organizers. It continues on Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 28. The event is also open Sunday, Dec. 22.
Inaugurated in 2017, the event in 2018 drew 13,000 guests, according to Eric Garton, executive director of Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
“The experience continues to evolve and grow as we follow our event master plan,” Garton said. “And that’s clearly pleasing thousands of people who are coming back for more.”
Visitors are invited to share the professional light displays along a ½-mile Promenade Pathway with family and friends while sipping complimentary hot cocoa and enjoying the sounds of live music performed by local artists and carolers. Crackling fire pits are stationed around the garden trails.
Exit responses heard in person and on social media this year are “terrific,” Garton said.
“Whether it’s from first-time visitors or returning guests, they’re all very happy with what they’re seeing,” he said. “We’re thrilled they’re enjoying their experience.”
The event is driven by a Holiday Lighting Master Plan set to grow over five years. What began as a display of around 200,000 lights in 2017 has grown to over 600,000 lights, with the goal of achieving 1 million lights in 2021.
“The event will be bigger and brighter each year with new and changing features that create a new experience even for returning guests,” Garton said.
New this year is the Rain Tree feature. Along with the Deep Blue English Cottage Garden and Lit Waterfall, “whether you’ve been before or not, you’re going to love what we have in store for you,” he said.
Also returning this year is Wellfield’s “Giving Tree Project,” a collaborative program with not-for-profit community partners each decorating a tree and being featured on a weekly basis.
The tree display is located near the Annual Garden and is an added amenity to the event, with each tree themed for its organization. Each of the 11 event nights through Dec. 28 will feature a different Community Partner. Organizations will receive a portion of ticket sales for their scheduled evening. The more tickets sold for their respective evening, the larger the contribution back to their organization.
Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights continues Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday, Dec. 22, through Dec. 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for ticket holders and the gardens close at 8:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in advance online or in person at the Visitors Cottage during regular hours, or purchased at the gate the evening of the event.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 3 to 12; and free for children under 3. Wellfield member tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children when purchased in person. More details are available at wellfieldgardens.org or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Wellfield Botanic Gardens is located at 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart, on the historic North Main Street well field. The 36-acre facility features garden spaces and 18 acres of water. The private not-for-profit organization was created in 2005 and is open year-round with seasonal hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.