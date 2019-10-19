Holiday bazaar season is under way

Local residents are gearing up for the holiday shopping and gift giving season and as in the past there will be many options offered at holiday bazaars throughout the area designed to benefit local entrepreneurs and charities.
Non-profits, charities, churches and others are preparing to offer a variety of holiday gift options and food selections during the coming bazaar season in the Elkhart County area.
As in years past the choices are numerous and the variety wide throughout the season.
Groups wishing to list their holiday bazaar online and in The Elkhart Truth may follow the submission instructions at the bottom of this article.
Listed here are bazaar shopping options:
OCT. 19
Bristol United Methodist Church: BUMC Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 201 S. Division St., Bristol. Featuring homemade foods and crafts as well as direct sale vendors.
Greencroft Community Center: Greencroft Fall Bazaar is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greencroft Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Blvd., Goshen. Breakfast and lunch will be available from tthe “B in the Circle” Bistro in the Community Center. Homemade falla nd Christmas items available for sale. Some 40 vendors will be there.
Shepherd’s Cove: 8th annual Holiday Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 in the gym at Calvary Assembly, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart. Craft items including purses, blankets, jewelry, homemade pottery, Theresa’s Delectable cheese balls, vendors such as 31 gifts, origami owl, Lipsense, Lularoe, Mary Kay, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple and more. Continental breakfast and lunch available. Proceeds benefit Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry and Calvary’s food pantry.
OCT. 26
Rock Run Church of the Brethren: 55th Annual Bazaar and Bake Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, corner of C.R. 33 and C.R. 38, 64985 C.R. 33, Goshen. Featuring homemade baked goods, noodles, comforters and crafts. Also there will be a cookie walk and children’s grab bag. Breakfast and lunch bar featuring homemade cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, soups and pie. Proceeds benefit local charities.
OCT. 29
Tri Lakes Community Church: Beautiful Things Marketplace Bazaar set for Oct. 29-30 at the church, 50755 C. R. 23, north of Bristol, featuring a variety of handmade and international gifts. All proceeds support missions and training through Coaching Mission International.
NOV. 2
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church: Our Lady of the Lake Holiday Craft Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 24832 U.S. Highway 12 East, Edwardburg, Michgan. Featuring more than 80 crafters, homemade baked goods and candies, unique gifts and seasonal decorations, door prizes, breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Northside Church of the Nazarene: Jingle into the Holidays Craft & Gift Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 53569 C. R. 7, Elkhart. Featuring dozens of vendors, homemade crafts, bake sale and commericial vendors. Consessions available.
Elkhart Calvary United Methodist Church: Holiday bazaar and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave. (rear parking lot entrance). Egg casseraole breakfast, lunch of ham ‘n bean soup or sloppy joes. Vendors include Second Chance and bake sale areas, including Amish cookies.
Trinity Lutheran Church: Crusaders Christmas Bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church and school, 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart. Featuring more than 75 vendors. Breakfast and lunch available. Homemade delights from the bake dale and products donated by vendors for the raffle.
First United Methodist Church: Holiday Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 720 S. Main St., Middlebury. Featuring an assortment of vendors and breakfast and lunch items for purchase. Proceeds wil be shared with Ryan’s Place and Blessings in a Backpack.
Soup of Success: Open House is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart. Sample soups, dips, cookies and check out handmade upcycled products including mittens, coasters and shower melts. Brand new line for candles and T-shirts. Proceeds benefit the empowerment of women.
NOV. 9
Faith United Methodist Church: Annual Christmas Bazaar is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 22045 C. R. 18, Goshen. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Featuring homemade candies, crafts, bibs, caricatures, novelty items, baskets, wreaths, Avon products, music, cheese balls, sweatshirts, wood products, Christmas crafts, Discovery toys, lighted arrangements, custom pajamas, blankets, soy candles, famous peanut brittle and gently used Christmas items. Monogramed church bags available for $1.
St. John’s Episcopal Church: Sugar & Spice Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 601 E. Vistula, Bristol. Soup lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring church-made strudels, fresh baked cookies and goodie walk other home baked and homemade food items. Vendors including Apron Lady, 31 Bags, Ray of Light Oils, 3-D Jewelry/Gifts, cheese balls, hand-made wood boxes, crosses, bird houses and more. Raffles for wine & cheese basket, garden basket, spaghetti night basket, silent auction table, craft items, slightly used Christmas items and more.
Osceola United Methodist Church: Holiday Fantasy Bazaar is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, 431 Beech Road, Osceola. Featuring craft vendors, Second Time Around, Book Country Kitchen, snacks and lunch served.
Beulah Missionary Church: Holiday craft bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 57959 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. Homemade items, vendors. Food served all day.
St. Thomas: St. Thomas Holiday Gift and Craft Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart. Featuring crafts, jewelry, clothing, gifts, holiday items, food and more.
NOV. 16
Milford Community Bazaar: The 12th annual Milford Community Bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym of the Milford Elementary School, 611 W. Emeline St., Milford. Breakfast and lunch served. Homemade crafts including handmade jewelry, hats, gloves, doll clothes, hair accessories, rag quilts, wood crafts, handmade purses, floral, woven rugs, wreaths, upcycled items, fleece blankets, peanut brittle, cheeseballs, baked goods and more. Vendors include Thirty One, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Mary Kay, Tupperware, Creative Memories, Stampin Up, Scentsy, Pink Zebra and more. There will be a food drive for the Milford Food Pantry. Bring a donation and be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate.
DEC. 7
Hillcrest United Methodist Church: Annual cookie walk from 8 a.m. to noon at the church, 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Featuring cookies, candies plus hand-crafted cards and gifts.
Soup of Sucess: Open House is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart. Sample soup, dips and cookies, handmade upcycled products including mittens, tree signs, wreaths, shower melts. New line of candles and T-shirts. Gift basket items. Proceeds benefit the empowerment of women.
To place an event in a roundup, email your group’s information to Lejene Breckenridge-Peete at lpeete@elkharttruth.com. Please include the time, date, location and street address of the event, and a brief summary of items that will be available. Please include the words “holiday bazaar” in the subject line. Or mail your information to The Elkhart Truth, Attn: Holiday Bazaars, 421 S. Second St., Elkhart, IN 46516-3238.
