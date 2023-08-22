Historical Museum offers tours of Grace Lawn Cemetery

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will offer a guided tour of Grace Lawn Cemetery as a way to illustrate the community’s past.
Grace Lawn cemetery was formally dedicated in 1864 and it is one of Elkhart County’s oldest and largest cemeteries. As participants walk along the paths, museum staff will stop at various points and tell the stories of people buried nearby.
