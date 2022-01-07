This image from 1883 shows Dr. Franklin Miles the year the Dr. Miles Medical Co. was incorporated in Elkhart. Miles’ life and career will be presented in the virtual program “The Life of Dr. Franklin Miles” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present “The Life of Dr. Franklin Miles,” a virtual program that tells the story of the physician who left his mark on medicine and the community.
The free program is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Participation is free over the Google Meet platform, but registration is required. Registration is available at the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartountyparks.org, on the Events Calendar page. Registration for the program closes on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
