NEW PARIS — As people venture outside this spring, their ears are being greeted by a sound they have not heard in months – singing birds. There are certain bird calls we are all familiar with – a robin’s melodious “cheerily-cheer-up,” a dove’s soft coos, the brash “con-quer-eee” of a red-winged blackbird – but voices of other birds may be a complete mystery to us.
The Elkhart County Parks will offer listeners the chance to tune in to these curious callers in a “Bird Language Lessons” outdoor workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Baintertown Park in River Preserve County Park.
