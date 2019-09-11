High marks for Goshen College

GOSHEN — Goshen College moved up two spots to No. 7 and remains among the Top 10 schools this year on the U.S. News & World Report list of the “Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest,” according to the magazine’s annual rankings.
Factors taken into account, in which Goshen College scored highly, include high graduation rate, small class sizes, low student debt, alumni giving rate and first-year student academic profile. Goshen College ranked highest for number of first-year students in the top 25 percent of their high school class.
“Goshen College is a great school and a good deal,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said. “I am pleased that we are recognized for our academic excellence, which derives from our outstanding faculty and our small class sizes that provide support and engagement. What drives our high rankings is that our students also tend to graduate on time and with low debt – even when compared to several regional public universities. There is a lot for us to be proud of.”
Earlier this month, Goshen College ranked second on the list of “Top 100 National Bachelor’s Colleges” by Washington Monthly magazine, which considers civic engagement, research and social mobility in their annual rankings. The ranking places Goshen College as the top bachelor’s college in Indiana.
On the U.S. News & World Report ranking, Goshen College also placed among the Top 10 on the list of “Best Value Schools” among Midwest regional colleges and, moving up to No. 5, is the top college on that list from Indiana. Goshen College is also in the Top 10 in this group for the least amount of debt for graduates, and 12th for campus ethnic diversity (the highest in Indiana).
Also in the list of the Top10 schools with the best undergraduate teaching, Goshen is fifth among the colleges and universities in the Midwest cited most often by college presidents, provosts and admissions deans who were asked to identify schools with a strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.
In a new ranking this year, Goshen College ranked 23rd among Midwest regional colleges for social mobility, which measures how well schools graduated students who receive federal Pell Grants, which are typically awarded to students whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.
Regional colleges are defined as colleges that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
U.S. News & World Report groups colleges into categories based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, the most widely accepted classification system in U.S. higher education. In February 2016, Carnegie released official updates and, as a result, for the 2017 Best Colleges about 12 percent of ranked schools have moved into different categories, including Goshen College. The print edition of the “Best Colleges 2020” guidebook will be on newsstands on Oct. 15.
Goshen College is a Christian liberal arts college that offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 65 areas of study. Enrolled are about 900 students from 32 states and 25 countries.
