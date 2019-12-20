GOSHEN — In an effort to teach heirloom and family heritage skills, the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills Classes on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elkhart County Purdue Extension Office.
The office is located on the 4-H Fairgrounds at 17746 C.R. 34 in Goshen. Full- and half-day classes will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 pm.
Prepaid registration is required and includes lunch for all classes. Lunch is served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. All registration fees will be held until the minimum participant number required is met. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 17. If a cancellation occurs checks will be returned.
Full-Day Classes
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
n Twirl N Spin Table Runner, $40, taught by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross
Half-Day Classes
Morning classes: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., afternoon classes: 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for both classes.
n Beginning Knitting (a.m.), $22, taught by Sue Martin
n Drop Spindle Spinning (a.m./p.m.), $27, taught by Elaine Pyle
n Knitting Question & Answer Session (p.m.), $15, taught by Sue Martin
n Intermediate Crochet (a.m./p.m.), $15, taught by Jill Cohen
n Wool Applique (a.m./p.m.), $28, taught by Judy Hunsberger
n Woven Basket Angel (a.m./p.m.), $22, taught by Lisa Hernley
Extension Homemakers planning this event are Chairperson Jenny Huffman, Advisor Margaret Weybright and committee members Kimberly McCreary, Bonnie Rife and Angie Saunders.
Registration forms with class details and sample photos are available on the office website at https://extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/6344 or by visiting the Extension Office. If you have any questions, please contact Jenny Huffman at 574-370-0699.
Classes are limited so early registration is encouraged.
