Winter is the perfect season to enjoy a warm bowl of soup!

Did you know there are many health benefits to soup? Not only do we find the smooth taste warm and inviting, but many studies have proven that soup can be just as filling as an average meal. Soup can be a great source of vitamin C, K, and B depending on the type. Many people rely on caffeinated beverages to keep them warm, however these can dehydrate your body while a warm soup will nourish it. It’s also great for when you have a cold and need an internal sense of warmth.

Emily Christ is an educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or ewitters@purdue.edu.

