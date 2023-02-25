Winter is the perfect season to enjoy a warm bowl of soup!
Did you know there are many health benefits to soup? Not only do we find the smooth taste warm and inviting, but many studies have proven that soup can be just as filling as an average meal. Soup can be a great source of vitamin C, K, and B depending on the type. Many people rely on caffeinated beverages to keep them warm, however these can dehydrate your body while a warm soup will nourish it. It’s also great for when you have a cold and need an internal sense of warmth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.