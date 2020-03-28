ELKHART — In an effort to support local health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, towable RV manufacturer Heartland Recreational Vehicles has donated critical supplies to Beacon Health System.
Jeff Froschauer, Heartland RVs’ vice president of operations, on Wednesday delivered two pallets of supplies to Beacon’s incident command center in Elkhart, including 400 face masks and 700 chemical protective suits.
“With the global pandemic causing a shortage of personal protection equipment and medical supplies for health care professionals, we felt it was absolutely necessary and essential to do what we can to help our community”, said Ryan Juday, president of Heartland RVs. “This community does so much to support our industry and we wanted to do our part to put a little heart back in Elkhart.”
Cindie McPhie, vice president of operations for Elkhart General Hospital, expressed appreciation for the donation.
“Thanks for being there for us, and our community,” she said. “We won’t forget this.”
The Elkhart-based RV manufacturer, 2831 Dexter Drive, will continue to support the local health care community during this critical time, the company said in a release.
