ELKHART — RV industry giant Forest River Inc. has acknowledged the hard reality that most of its employees and customers share a bond that no one wishes on another: the heartache of dealing with cancer, whether personally or in someone they love.
The company earlier this year announced it would turn that shared bond of heartache into a healing gift for children struggling with cancer.
In a rare personal glimpse into the life of Forest River’s CEO, Peter Liegl opened up about his own battle with cancer, and how it opened his eyes to the realities faced by children with cancer and their families, including some on his own team.
“When I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (cancer of the blood), I spent months undergoing radiation, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant,” Liegl said. “While I was at the hospital going through my treatments, I saw hundreds of children going through all stages of cancer. As an adult, it is easier to accept the reality that life is short – but seeing babies, toddlers and children battling cancer is truly agonizing.”
This experience prompted Liegl to engage his employee base at Forest River to support the cause, as well as pledge $1 million as a company to help send children diagnosed with cancer to specialized oncology summer camps.
“I remember going to the Houston public park during my recovery just to get away, and nature was an escape from the day-to-day cancer pains,” he said. “Nature was satisfying and comforting to me. We want to help create that experience for everyone – especially children who may not otherwise have the opportunity.”
Karen McAndrew, executive director of Care Camps, said the charity supports more than 130 specialized oncology camps throughout North America that provide a true summer camp experience to children with cancer and their siblings.
“We know from our research that children with cancer and their families who attend camp have improved quality of life and create memories that last a lifetime,” McAndrew said. “Healing really does happen here.”
The camps are provided at no charge to the affected families and allow kids facing cancer to not only experience the healing of nature but also develop a support system of friends who understand their struggles.
When news of the potential partnership with Care Camps reached Forest River employees, it ignited a spark, the company said. Forest River team members across the country have been inspired to individually take action, asking to volunteer at local camps, personally donate, or even create their own fundraiser for the cause.
One team member, Kevin McArt, is hoping to raffle off a trailer to support the kids who need Care Camps. Together, the employee base has unified around a cause that impacts so many.
Another employee, Forest River General Manager Doug Gaeddert, said he was 6 when his mother was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
“At 26 years of age, Mom was the center of our family’s universe. This was the first time that I saw my father cry and will never forget my feelings at the time” Gaeddert said. “We have chosen to support Care Camps as we feel that this is a wonderful and vitally important mission, and that as an industry leader, Forest River could have an extremely positive impact on its mission. This would be an opportunity to literally bring some ‘sunshine’ into the lives of kids battling cancer, and the families supporting them. All of us are, and have been impacted by cancer in one way, shape or form. It was a unanimous vote by our management group to significantly support Care Camps.”
CEO Liegl said he hopes every Forest River team member will be proud of this partnership.
“Corporate social responsibility is our moral obligation,” he said. “We are all stewards of this earth and giving back to people is very important in life. If we all give a little, it will go a long way in helping create positive memories for children in difficult times.”
Forest River earlier this year pledged to donate over $1 million to Care Camps to ensure that children with cancer have the opportunity to experience the healing nature of camping through a newly created philanthropic collaboration.
The company pledged to make a donation to Care Camps for every RV, boat, bus and trailer sold during the next five years, and the total donation is expected to exceed $1 million, but Forest River officials said they expect the donation effort to continue well after the first five-year period.
Since 1984, Care Camps has raised over $16 million so kids can attend camp free of charge. In 2019, $1.5 million in operating and capital grants was disbursed serving 42,000 children with cancer and family members. More information about Care Camps is available at www.carecamps.org.
Source: KOA Care Camps
