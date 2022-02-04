GOSHEN — February was first proclaimed American Heart Month in 1964. Since then, each year U.S. presidents have annually kept up the tradition.
This gives health organizations the opportunity to remind everyone that heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death for men and women in the United States. And just as critical, that the majority of heart disease is caused by lifestyle choices.
Preventing heart disease — as well as maximizing our heart’s health — is possible, medical experts say, when we get adequate exercise, eat a balanced diet, maintain a healthy weight, get enough sleep, and manage diabetes, stress and depression. In addition, avoiding illegal drugs, tobacco products and limiting alcohol use are also important to heart and vascular health.
“Talking to your primary care provider about your heart health is so important,” said Dr. Blair MacPhail, medical director of Goshen Heart & Vascular Center. “Primary care providers can detect and monitor changes in blood pressure, cholesterol, weight and blood sugar. They can prescribe medication and refer you for any necessary screenings — as well as help you stop smoking and manage stress, depression and any other medical conditions like diabetes.”
In addition to lifestyle factors, family history plays a role in heart disease: if your parents or siblings have had heart attacks, heart disease or strokes, your risk of having such health problems is greatly increased.
If you haven’t talked to your provider recently about your heart health, health officials say, February is a great time to take stock of your heart — and what you can do to have a healthy heart, potentially preventing a heart problem before it can develop.
