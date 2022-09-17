HEA celebrates 10 years with dinner at Wellfield

Surf Internet CEO Gene Crusie and Elkhart Public Library executive director Lisa Guedea Carreño speak to the crowd at the Horizon Education Alliance 10th anniversary celebration. Crusie and Guedea Carreño are both members of the HEA board of directors.
ELKHART — Horizon Education Alliance celebrated 10 years with more than 350 friends, family, and colleagues from across Elkhart County and beyond on Sept. 8 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
HEA is a nonprofit founded in 2012 to bring everyone in Elkhart County together to provide world-class education and training – so every person has a lifetime of well-being and meaningful work. To do this, HEA convenes community partners in education, private industry, nonprofit sector, government, and the faith community across four areas of work: early childhood, parenting/caregiving, student pathways, and adult pathways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.