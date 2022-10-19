ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks will offer a Halloween Campfire and Hayrides event on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ox Bow County Park.
In addition to the fall hayride through the park and the roaring campfire, this year’s event has a few new twists.
Delicious treats for purchase from local food trucks, such as Copper Kettle, Cardinal Coffee and Keim’s Elephant Ears will tempt you with the sweet taste of fall. Don’t forget to bring a little spending money.
A fire dancer will entertain and enchant with her daring skill.
Free face painting for all ages will be provided by Creative Face Painting by Diana and there will be fun, kid’s activity stations brought by Goshen High School National Honor Society, Concord High School Key Club and Kercher’s Sunrise Markets.
Interactive Touch-A-Truck with candy giveaways from service agencies like Concord Fire Department, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana Michigan Power and the National Guard.
Spooky, local ghost stories told every half hour to spark and entice your curiosity.
Hayrides are first come, first served, unlike in previous years where you pre-purchased a ticket for a specific time, so bring your family and your friends.
Tickets are $5 per person (2 and younger are free) and can be purchased at the main gate at Ox Bow on the night of the event. No advanced ticket sales this year.
The event will take place in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, Goshen.
