Harvard professor to speak on global mental health
- IF YOU GO Yoder Public Affairs Lecture: Byron Good '66: "Global Mental Health Policy -- Indonesia and China" When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. Where: Goshen College Music Center, Rieth Recital Hall Cost: Free and open to the public
