Hall of Heroes

Kayla Jonas of Brookville, Indiana, poses in a Shelby Cobra from the “Iron Man” series Friday at the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum in Elkhart.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — The Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum will have another national audience at 10 p.m. Sunday when it’s featured on “Collector’s Call” on MeTV.

Lisa Welchel, familiar to viewers as Blair from “The Facts of Life,” hosts the weekly “Collector’s Call,” which highlights collections and collectors of all kinds across the country.

