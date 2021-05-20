New homeowner Courtney Harris and her 6-year-old daughter (center) are joined by Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County leaders, corporate partners and city officials during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on Belmont Avenue.
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity and its community partners broke ground on a new home on Belmont Avenue on Wednesday, celebrating prospective homeowner Courtney Harris and her 6-year-old daughter.
Leaders from Winnebago Industries and Dometic, which will partner with Habitat on this project, were joined by members of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County’s board of directors, Habitat Executive Director Greg Conrad, Elkhart’s Mayor Rod Roberson, building trades representatives and others in the groundbreaking ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.