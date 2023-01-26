Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new home

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County officials joined family members and others in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 2912 Homer Ave. From left are Habitat President and CEO Greg Conrad, Kourtney Booze, Antaiis Allen, Cavalier Allen, Brooke Allen’s parents Brenda Roberts and Milton Allen, Brooke Allen, Elayna Allen, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Kurt Eby from Lozier (a sustaining sponsor of Habitat), Habitat Director of Construction Ryan McDowell and Habitat board chair James Byars.
ELKHART — Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at 2912 Homer Ave.
After completing 100 hours volunteering with Habitat, Brooke Allen was able to choose the lot for her home. She completed an additional 100 hours before her groundbreaking was scheduled and will spend another 50 hours working on her home.
