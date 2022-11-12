Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for Warlick family

Amber Warlick, a mother of three, joined Habitat’s homeownership program to provide a home for herself and her two daughters, Cadence, 18, and Cassidy, 17. Their new home will be on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart.
ELKHART — The Warlick family was welcomed into their new neighborhood on Wednesday evening after several of her soon-to-be neighbors attended a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County.
