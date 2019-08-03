4-H livestock auction again tops $1 million

The beef auction this year raised $279,268 from 96 lots, Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials reported. 

GOSHEN — Initial estimates of the amount raised during the Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction on July 26 from the sale of 1,039 units was $1,145,599.09. 

Here is the breakdown:

Rabbits – $24,985; 83 lots

Goats – $135,731; 142 lots

Lamb – $107,663.36; 141 lots

Poultry – $60,575; 187 lots

Swine – $309,442.48; 220 lots

Milk – $18,790; 8 lots

Dairy feeder calves – $210,558.57; 152 lots

Beef – $279,268.25; 96 lots

Livestock auction officials count the number of units since the dairy club auctions milk and/or milk products instead of animals.

The all-time record auction total for the Elkhart County 4-H fair livestock auction was set in 2015 at $1,290,596.20. The auction first surpassed the $1 million mark in 2013.

New records within the auction included:

n The poultry auction (190 pens) raising a total of $60,800, exceeding the previous record of $54,600 set in 2016. The grand champion roaster sold for $60,800, a three-way tie for the record with the roaster sold in 2011.

n The lamb auction (145 pens) raised a total of $131,668.36, exceeding the previous record of $127,442.75 set in 2015. The 135-pound reserve grand champion market lamb sold for a record-breaking $75 per pound (a total sale price of $10,125). The previous record, set in 2007, was $57 per pound.

n The 268-pound grand champion barrow set a new record, selling for $75 a pound (a total of $20,100). The previous record, set in 2018, was $57 per pound.

n A record 142 goats sold (previous record set in 2018 was 135 goats), setting a new goat auction record of $137,106. The previous record, set in 2018, was $125,945.

2019 4-H BEEF AUCTION

Total Beef Animals Sold: 96

1976 = 217 Record

Total Dollars Raised: $275,868.25

2015 = $387,108.65 Record

 

GRAND CHAMPION

Sold for $8.75 per pound

2010 = $15.75 per pound Record

Total pounds = 1,375

Total Sale Price: $12,031.25

Owned by: Brock Flickinger

Buyers: Friends of Brock Flickinger; (Nappanee Family Eye Care, Tim & Zach Klotz, Henschen Oil, Monte & Charlene Flowers Family, Gene & Carol Henschen, Jeremy’s Construction, Zac, Brittney, Charlie and Sullivan Lechlitner, Matt Schwartz/Edward Jones, Stacey Hostetler, Bodacious Concessions, Joe & Wendy Wisler, Withers Concessions, Interra Credit Union, The Best Around, Martin Brothers Contracting, Goshen Health – Dr. Jody Neer, Charlie & Kristin Roeder, Nedderman’s Steak Place, Phil & Mindy Lechlitner, John Wisler Family, Glen’s Tire, Brown & Brown General Contractors, Chad & Amy Flickinger, LG Seeds/Crop Tech, ADT Farm – Gary & Patti Kauffman, Nick Davis & Family, Andy & Billie Roeder Family, Nelson’s, Jake’s Foods/Jay Rounds, K & M Concessions/Dr. Vegetable, Rohr Masonry, Hometown Hog Feed, Brent & Shanda Branneman Family, Jason, Britt, & Miles Nine, Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce, Flickinger Farms, Kritzman Show Cattle, Zahner Farms, Joe’s Gyros, Hahn Auctioneers, J & N Stone, R. Yoder Construction, Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Dr. Jeff Hartzell, Wakarusa Investment, Shipshewana Livestock Auction, Turtle Top & Association, Yoder Meats, Curt & Shelley Flickinger)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION

Sold for $5.00 per pound

2008 = $15.50 per pound Record

Total pounds = 1,350

Total Sale Price $6,750.00

Owned by: Ashlee Bish

Buyers: Friends & Family of Ashlee Bish; (Monte & Charlene Flowers Family, Green Mark Equipment, Goshen Floral, Edds Supply, Beef Cattleman’s Association, Rick & Jill Erb,

Dave & Rhonda Thwaits, Chandler Gillam, Phend & Brown, Inc., Gary & Patty Kauffman, Reed & Harper Kauffman, Milford Vet, Collin Glick, Brent, April, Hudson Lamb, Red Line Equipment, Yoder Carpets, Dave & Wendy Smith, Brock & Ryan Flickinger, Tim & Zach Klotz, Phil Lechlitner Family, Pluimer Family Todd & Tina Mast Family, Sweet Corn Charlie’s, Crop Tech, Jeff, Karrie, Finlee & Sterling Mathews, Stephanie Debolt Photography, Studio Nuveao, Curtis Christophel, Ott Show Cattle, Robert & Amanda Kelly, Charger House, Mike & Kathy Kauffman, Kauffman Motorsports, Matt & Christy Sausman Family, Tisha, Camden & Addison Powell, Burnsworth Zollars - Nappanee, Glick Family, Nunemaker Farms, Ceres Solutions, Stumpy’s Old Time Pizza, Hoover Lumber, New Paris Telephone, Grandma Berkey, Pete & Charlotte Boyd, Jim & Kandy Walter)

2019 4-H SWINE AUCTION 

Total Swine Sold =220

1996 = 441 Record

Total Dollars Raised = $305,313.48

2017 = $339,447.79 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION BARROW

Sold for $75.00 per pound NEW RECORD

2018 = $57.00 per pound Previous Record

Total pounds: 268

Total Sale Price: $20,100.00

Owned by: Allie Yoder

Buyers: Yoder Family Support Group; (Grandpa and Grandma Yoder, R & B Investments, Rich and Karla McClain, Joel Laidig, Edwards Jones, Eastlake 24 – Nappanee, Hahn Auctioneers, Patrick Industries, Kuert Concrete, Griffen Plumbing and Heating, Lake City Bank, Andy & Billie Roeder, Charlie & Kristen Roeder, Leisure Pool & Spa Supply, Goshen Health, Thompson Funeral Home, Nelson’s Chicken, Jeff Kitson Family, Tim Klotz Family, Bruce and Shelly Sanders, Hometown Hog Feed, Troy Wuthrich Family, Dustin Mattern Family, 3D Structural Solutions, Anglin Electric, Barr Design Group, Beer & Slabaugh, Topping Dental Group, Gemmer Electric, Henschen Oil, Hoosier Hardwood, Hoosier House Furnishings, Hoover Lumber and Coal, Jenkins Automotive, Jenkins Design and Consulting, JW Service, Loucks and Weaver CPA, Michiana Promotions, Miller Building Supply, Momper Building Products, Morris and Sons Roofing, One Source Athletic, Plymouth Glass, Premier Painting, Quality Window and Door, Rohr Masonry,

T X Concrete, Weaver Electric, Barb Laidig, Rich and Betty Carr, Builders Iron Works, David Kauffman – Edward Jones, Nate and Jonique Yoder, Mike Shinn, Brandon and Heather Brenner, Shane and Carmen Snider, Kindig & Sloat Attorney’s, Ed & Rachel Pippenger, Bellman Oil, Jason and Amanda Evers, Kil Architecture, J. Ryan Bonding, Brad Sechrist, McCormick Motors, Jack and Jeryl Jamison, Kirdorffer Milk Transport, John and Jane Leavitt, Jeremy and Leann Mast, R. Yoder Construction, Tim Risser Family, Don & Jill Lehman, Ozinga Ready Mix, Brock & Ryne Flickinger, Clint Cripe Family, Brent Warren Family)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION BARROW

Sold for $23.75 per pound

2016 $27.00 Previous Record

Total pounds: 284

Total Sale Price: $6,745.00

Owned by: Kylin Wuthrich

Buyers: Friends of Kylin Wuthrich; (Stookey Showpigs, Richmonds Feed, Gerber Technology, Lippert Components, Troy Wuthrich Family, Hahn Auction, Tony Portolese, Rich Loom Fabrics, Stan Wuthrich, Lake City Bank, Sam Beer Farms, Brian & Summer Hall, Ryan & Ashley Smith, Mark & Janelle Taylor, Bennington Marine, Andy & Billie Roeder, Topping Dental, Indiana Transport, Bio Town Ag, Furrer Showpigs, Yoder, Don & Jill Lehman)

2019 4-H DAIRY FEEDER CALF AUCTION

Total Calves Sold: 155

2007 = 255 Record

Total Dollars Raised: $192,308.00

2015 = $270,785.65 Record

GRAND CHAMPION

Sold for $13.50

2015 = $30.00 Record

Total Pounds: 476

Total Sale Price: $6,426.00

Owned by: Brock Dunlap

Buyers: Friends and Family of Brock Dunlap; (Darell & Deb Lewis, Jason & Jessica Dunlap, Bill & Diann Dunlap, Josh & Christine Miller, Helping Hands Automotive, Inc. – Rich Hoover, Sheila Showalter – Remax Results, Wingers HI LLC, Karl Miller, Jim Bitting, Concrete Barber, Hoover Feeds, Lydell Troyer, Gindor, Inc. – Dorn Nichols, Tom & Shayne Coy & Family, Interra Credit Union – Mike Blosser, Trent & Cindy Hostetler, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop, Mark & Diane Kritzman, Erb Showpigs, Goshen Health - Dr. Jody Neer, Ryan Thwaits, Shipshewana RV Service Center, Shipshewana Homes, J & M Construction, Floyd Miller) 

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION

Sold for $5.50

2016 = $17.00 Previous Record

Total Pounds: 422

Total Sale Price: $2,321.00

Owner: Myla Miller

Buyers: Supporters of Myla Miller; (Edd’s Supply, Indiana Farm Bureau Ins. (Randy Yoder), Anderson’s, Stutzman Power Equipment, Green Mark, Fresh Solutions, Great Lakes Seed, Jakes Service, Iron Circle, Wilbur Ellis, Crist Heating & Cooling, Rite Choice, Milford Animal Clinic, Richmond’s Feed, Scattered Acres)

2019 4-H GOAT AUCTION

Total Goats Sold = 142 NEW RECORD

2018 = 135 Previous Record

Total Dollars Raised = $137,106.00 NEW RECORD

2018 = $125,945.00 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION MEAT MARKET GOAT

Sold for $2,700.00

2018 = $5,600.00 Record

Owned by: Sage Risser

Buyers: Friends & Family of Drake and Sage Risser; (Martin Builder, Brown & Brown, Goshen Health, Topping Dental, Gary Yoder, DVM, Andy & Billie Roeder, Nelson’s, Bruce & Shelly Sanders, Tina’s Studios, Lake City Bank, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Hometown Hog Feed, Thompson, Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Steve Shively, Quality Window & Door, Grandpa Ed & Grandma Sonja, Grandpa Sam & Grandma Mary Lu, Big Brother Dylan, Crooked Creek Boer Goats, Tim & Missy Risser Family, Brent & Shanda Branneman, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop, Noah Blosser, R Yoder)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MEAT MARKET GOAT

Sold for $2,700.00

2013 = $4,000 Record

Owned by: Drake Risser

Buyers: Friends & Family of Drake and Sage Risser; (Martin Builder, Brown & Brown, Goshen Health, Topping Dental, Gary Yoder, DVM, Andy & Billie Roeder, Nelson’s, Bruce & Shelly Sanders, Tina’s Studios, Lake City Bank, Jody & Tara Lengacher, Hometown Hog Feed, Thompson, Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Steve Shively, Quality Window & Door, Grandpa Ed & Grandma Sonja, Grandpa Sam & Grandma Mary Lu, Big Brother Dylan, Crooked Creek Boer Goats, Tim & Missy Risser Family, Brent & Shanda Branneman, Jon & Brenda Gawthrop, Noah Blosser, R Yoder)

GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT

Sold for $2,475.00

2013 = $17,000.00 Record

Owned by: Kharece Barden

Buyers: Friends and Family Kharece Barden; (Barden Heating & Cooling, Kaeb Sales, Inc., Larry Troyer, Gill & Mary Morgan, Yoder Carpets, Chris & Krystal Barden, Reynolds Auto Repair, MA Farms, Tina’s Studio, Brandon’s Custom Flooring

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY MARKET GOAT

Sold for $1,025.00

2017 = $9,600.00 RECORD

Owned by: Ashton Rice

Buyers: Friends & Family of Ashton Rice (Fairland Farm/Greg & Dawn Birr, Hahn Auction, Interra, Tim & Brenda Rice, Hoover Lumber & Coal, Scott & Gretchen, Kristi Lindzy, Loucks & Weaver, Chris Taylor, Brian & Belinda Clayton, Roxie Rice, Pat Yoder, Doug & Mindy Berger)

2019 4-H POULTRY AUCTION

Total Poultry Pens Sold = 190

2015 = 195 Record

Total Dollars Raised = $60,800.00 NEW RECORD

2016 = $54,600 Record

GRAND CHAMPION COMMERCIAL, CHAMPION ROASTER

Sold For $1,600.00

2019 & 2011 = $1,600.00

Owned By: Luke Holsopple

Buyers: Friends and Family of Luke Holsopple; (Trent Hostetler, Chore Time Brock, Millersburg Lumber, Millersburg/Clinton Twp. 4-H Boosters, Millersburg Feeds, New Horizons Aviation, Sharon and David Freed, Miller Poultry, Dave and Aldine Holsopple, Matt and Lanette Kritzman, Mike’s Mower Service, New Paris/Benton Township 4-H Booster, First State Bank, ADT Farm (Gary & Patty Kauffman), Dave and Sara Chupp, Gary and Connie Miller, Tom and Judy Yoder, Mindy and Peter Schlegel, MA Farms, Holsopple Family)

GRAND CHAMPION DUCK – PRODUCTION

Sold for $1,000.00

Owned by: Lana Cripe

Buyers: Hoppers Pike Street Grille, Bill & Nancy Everett, Darryl Riegsecker, Re/Max Realty, First State Bank

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION BROILER

Sold For $700.00

2017 = $900.00 Record

Owned by: Brock Hilty

Buyers: Friends of Brock Hilty; (Kuhn Medical Clinic, Steel Trailers MFG, Lewis Haines, Biller Family,

Remax – Hilty)

CHAMPION TOM TURKEY

Sold for: $400.00

2018 = $1,100.00 Record

Owned by: Elizabeth Hertsel

Buyers: Doug Schrock

CHAMPION HEN TURKEY

Sold for: $250.00

2013 = $1,000.00 Record

Owned by: Jessie Price

Buyers: Turtle Top & Associates

RESERVE CHAMPION ROASTER

Sold for $1,350.00

2018 = $1,575.00 Record

Owned by: Matthew Holsopple

Buyers: Friends and Family of Matthew Holsopple; (Trent Hostetler, Chore Time Brock, Millersburg Lumber, Millersburg Clinton Twp 4-H Boosters, Millersburg Feeds, New Horizons Aviation, Sharon and David Freed, Aldine and Dave Holsopple, Miller Poultry, Matt and Lanette Kritzman, New Paris/Benton Township 4-H Boosters, Mike’s Mower Service, First State Bank, Crop Tach – LG Seeds, Dave and Sara Chupp, Mindy and Peter Schlegel, MA Farms)

2019 4-H MILK AUCTION

Total Gallons of Milk Sold: 8

Total Dollars Raised: $18,040.00

2015 = $26,750.00 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION MILKING SHORTHORN

Sold for $1,240.00

Owned by: Oliver Nisen

Buyers: Friends of Oliver Nisen; (ADM- Clinton Center Feed, Clinton Center Feed, Polk Equipment, DVMS, Ferguson Farms, The Nisen Family, Delaval, Kauffman Trucking, Post Family, Travis Luke – Tri-State Crush/Wholesome Grain, Anonymous, D &M Automotive)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPIONMILKING SHORTHORN

Sold for $600.00

2016 = $1,300.00 Previous Record

Owned by: Garrett Weldy

Buyers: Supporters of Garrett Weldy; (Brown & Brown General Contractors, Interra Credit Union, DVMS, ADM, Clinton Center Feed, Friends of Garrett Weldy)

GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE

Not sold - Going to State Fair

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION AYRSHIRE

Sold for $1,900.00

Owned by: Ryan Blosser

Buyers: Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser; (Jet Technologies, Inc., Tom Naquin Chevrolet, Dairy Veterinary & Management Services, Ayrlyn Ayshires, Family & Friends of Ryan Blosser, Curtis Christophel)

GRAND CHAMPION GUERNSEY

Sold for $2,750.00

2015 = $4,000.00 Record

Owned by: Bryce Weaver

Buyers: Friends and Family of Bryce Weaver; (Dr. GW Snider, DVMS, Interra, Glen’s Tire, Yoder Oil, Wakarusa Nutritional Services, Yellow Creek Gravel, Kaeb Sales, Ceres, Corner Stone Ag Management, Lauren Wenger, Ralph & Julia Kennell, Maurie and Dawn Kline, Todd & Tina Mast, Dairyland IBA, Golden Oak Jerseys, Anonymous Friend of Bryce Weaver, Lyle & Carla Weaver, Becks Hybrids, Knollbrook Farm

RESERVE CHAMPION GUERNSEY

Sold for $1,700.00

2017 = 2,500.00 Previous Record

Owned by: James Schrock

Buyers: Friends of James Schrock; (Kaeb Sales, Wakarusa Ag LLC, Wakarusa Nutritional Service, Hoover Automotive, Interra Credit Union, Lois Schrock, Amy Schrock, Roger Schrock, Dr. Hank Keller, Jeff Fervida, Cornerstone Auto, Yellow Creek Gravel, Kent & Linda Eby, Dr. Diane Cook, Jack & Doris Phelps, Brent & Cindy Phelps, T & T Fertilizer, Inc., Glen’s Tire, Kent & Ann Schrock, Dr. Robert & Laura Zell

GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN

Sold for $4,050.00

2015 = $8,350.00 Previous Record

Owned by: Oliver Nisen

Buyers: Friends of Oliver Nisen; (Tri State Bovine Services, ADM, Clinton Center Feed, Polk Equipment, DVMS, Kirkdorffer Milk Transport, Ferguson Farms, Maurice and Dawn Kline, The Nisen Family, Delaval, Herd Health Diagnostics, Jeff & Jennifer Leininger & Family, Kauffman Family Farm, Post Family, Travis Luck – Tri State Crush/Wholesome Grain, Grandma’s Pantry, Anonymous, Ab Brown – State Farm, Arby’s 15- Warsaw, Stookeyholm LLC, Schoefernacker Family, Custom Manure Hauling)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION HOLSTEIN

Not Sold – Going to State Fair

 GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY

Sold for $3,000.00

2011 = $5,400.00 Previous Record

Owned by: Kamryn Miller

Buyers: Friends & Family of Kamryn Miller; (Edward Jones – Middlebury, Dexter Axle, Chris & Tami Stout, River Woodworking, Riegsecker Cabinet Company, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, DVMS, The Blue Gate Restaurant, The Davis Mercantile, Elsie Miller Trust, Lolly’s Fabrics, ADM-Clinton Center Feed, Jo Ward-Selman – Grateful Acres, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Clinton Center Feed)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION JERSEY

Sold for $2,800.00

2011 = $5,400.00 Previous Record

Owned by: Nicole Miller

Buyers: Friends & Family of Nicole Miller; (Edward Jones – Middlebury, Dexter Axle, Chris & Tami Stout, River Woodworking, Lake Area Designs, Del & Geneva Miller, Elvin & Marlene Delagrange, DVMS, The Blue Gate Restaurant, The Davis Mercantile, Elsie Miller Trust, Lolly’s Fabrics, ADM – Clinton Center Feed, Jo Ward – Selman/Grateful Acres, Dana Bontrager Excavating, Clinton Center Feed)

GRAND CHAMPION BROWN SWISS

Not sold – Going to State Fair

RESERVE CHAMPION BROWN SWISS

Not sold – Going to State Fair

 2019 4-H FAIR RABBIT AUCTION

TOTAL RABBIT PENS SOLD = 83

2005 & 2012(record tied) = 124 Record

TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $24,495.00

2018 = $41,400.00 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION MEATPEN

Sold for $875.00

2016 = $1,250.00 Record

Owned by: Josiah Claar

Buyer: McRabbitry, Brandon’s Custom Flooring, Northern Indiana Rabbit, Friends and Family of Josiah Claar; (Nik Sciba, Brenda Sciba, Jeff Irvan, John Irvan, Tina Weaver, Yoder Carpets, Jet Electric, Claar Family, Rollin in the Dough Deliveries, Phil-Pepsi)

RESERVE CHAMPION MEATPEN

Sold for $500.00

2017 = $850.00 Previous Record

Owned by: Natalie A Yoder

Buyers: Millersburg Lumber Co., Inc., Millersburg Animal Clinic, Millersburg/Clinton Twp. 4-H Boosters

2019 4-H LAMB AUCTION

TOTAL LAMBS SOLD = 145

1998 = 210 Record

TOTAL DOLLARS RAISED = $131,668.36 NEW RECORD

2015 = $127,442.75 Previous Record

GRAND CHAMPION – SINGLE MARKET LAMB

Sold for $85.00

2007 = $105 per pound Record

Weight 133 pounds, for a total sale price of $11,305.00

Owned by: Riley Graber

Buyers: Friends and Family of Riley Graber; (Mark Rayburn, Goshen Health Systems, Millmark Industries, Brent & Toni Warren, Tim & Amy Graber, Hometown Hog Feeds, Shipshewana Auction)

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE MARKET LAMB

Sold for $75.00 per pound NEW RECORD

2007 $57 per pound Previous Record

Weight 135 pounds, for a total sale price of $10,125.00

Owned by: Megan Kelly

Buyers: Supporters of Megan Kelly; (Michiana AGRA, Martin Builder LLC, David Kauffman – Edward Jones, Cushwa Family, K.P. & Mindy Bernicky, First State Bank, White Veterinary Hospital, Mark and Karla Rayburn, Grandma and Grandpa Klein, Grandma and Grandpa Kelly)

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS

Sold for $10.00 per pound

2005 $26 per pound Record

Weight 227 pounds, for a total sale price of $2,270.00

Owned by: Brandt Sark

Buyers: Supporters of Brandt Sark; (Larry & Linda Moorman, Sorg Dodge, Hostetler Door, Thompson Livestock, Milford Animal Clinic Sark Club Lambs, Tim and Cathy Hoogenboom, C & P Oil, Millersburg Animal Clinic, New Paris Benton Boosters)

 RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF TWO MARKET LAMBS

Sold for $12 per pound

2006 $26 per pound Record

Weight 241 pounds, for a total sales price of $2,892.00

Owned by: Janissa Lehman

Buyers: Friends of Janissa Lehman; (Agronomic Solutions LLC, Wana Feed, Rain Guard, Genesis Club Lambs, Millersburg Animal Clinic, Interra Credit Union, Matt and Dawn Ernsberger, Middlebury Animal Clinic, Terry and Melody Ernsberger, Michiana Agra)

