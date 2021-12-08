ELKHART -- Guidance Ministries will again host a Christmas Outreach program and is asking those in need to sign up.
The Christmas Outreach is intended to help those who have missed the deadline for other gift programs or who have aged out. To qualify, families must not be signed up with any other programs where gifts are distributed. Sign-ups will take place during the following times:
