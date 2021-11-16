WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2021. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2021.