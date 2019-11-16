Assistance
Grace Lutheran Church: 831 Marion St., Elkhart, has a free clothing room on the third Monday of every month from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Christ’s Commissary Food Pantry: open from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 6 to 7:15 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Clients may come every 30 days. The pantry is at First Brethren Church of Elkhart, 24197 C.R. 16 E. Information: the church at 574-293-7088 or Marcia at 574-524-0931.
Church Without Walls: 731 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, food pantry/clothes closet open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Thursdays. Clients may come once a month for food and weekly for clothing. Information: Felicia, at the church, at 574-293-0776.
Clothed in Compassion: offers free clothing to men, women and children of all ages/sizes. Open from 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month at Zion Lutheran Church, 20943 C.R. 6, Bristol. Donations accepted, especially children’s clothing.
Elkhart Community Senior Outreach: gives out canned food and clothing from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 802 W. Garfield Ave., Elkhart. Leave your name and phone number. For Information: Mary at 574-293-6490.
Guidance Ministries: 216 N. Second St., Elkhart. Food pantry and clothing ministry from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Bring a picture ID. Information: Pastor Lori at 574-296-7192 or guidanceministries.com.
St. James AME Church: 122 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Elkhart, has a food and clothing ministry. The Lord’s Cupboard is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the second and third Tuesday of each month and one hour after Sunday worship service. Information: 574-294-4950.
Wheelchair Help.org Inc.: 515 East St., Elkhart. Wheelchairs, lift chairs, beds, incontinence, walkers, scooters, loaners, provides assistance based on need. Open noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 574-295-2230.
Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry: 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, 10:15 a.m. doors open, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Bible study for those who would like to participate, noon to 1:30 p.m., food distribution second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
Elkhart Valley Church of the Brethren: Free community meal every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, 24755 C.R. 24, Elkhart (corner of C.R. 11 and C.R. 24 across from Concord Junior High School).
Child care /education
Peace Lutheran Church and School: offering Together Time for children ages 3 to 5 and their guardians on the first and third Thursday of each month from September through May. Children must turn 3 before Sept. 1. Younger siblings welcome; call 574-273-8260.
Creation Station Preschool: a ministry of Jefferson Community (Brethren) Church, 58915 S.R. 15, Goshen. 9 to 11 Tuesdays and Thursdays:Classes for children who were 3 years old as of Sept. 1.8 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: Pre-K. Children who were 4 years old as of Sept. 1. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Extended day class. Information and registration: The church at 574-533-1121 or the office. Information and registration: Cindi at 574-875-7950.
Good Shepherd Preschool: 202 S. Green Road, Goshen. Morning preschool with extended day option. Children ages 3 to 5. Classes offered with a five day or three day option through the school year. Classes begin Sept. 3. Information: 574-533-3773 or courtney@gspgoshen.com.
Guidance Ministries Inc.: Information: 574-296-7192.
Hillcrest Preschool: ages 3 and 4. Small classes with age-appropriate learning experiences. Children must be current on immunizations. Enroll at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 4206 E. Bristol St., Elkhart. Information: 574-266-7427.
Guardian Angel Care Ministry: a ministry of New Testament Bible Church Inc. Information and tour: 574-295-5532 or 574-322-2619, or guardianangelsite.org.
Hively Avenue Preschool: a ministry of Hively Avenue Mennonite Church, 800 E. Hively Ave., offers morning and afternoon preschool classes for 3- to 5-year-olds. Information: 574-294-4022 or email preschool@hivelymennonite.org or visit preschool.hivelymennonite.org.
Jamestown United Methodist Church: Information: 574-389-1555.
Loving Arms Preschool: a service of New Paris Church of the Nazarene. Information: Pam Scoles at 574-831-6880.
Michiana Educare: a ministry of Faith Community Fellowship. Information: Michele at 574-262-9353.
New Creation Childcare Ministry: Granger. Information: Ashli Swathwood. 574-264-0469.
New Life Preschool and Daycare: Information: 574-848-1783.
New Salem United Methodist Church: Information: Chris Chrobot at 574-674-8293.
Open Arms Childcare and Preschool: 137 Division St., Elkhart. Full-time and part-time preschoolers accepted throughout the year. Currently accepting students from infant to 12 years old. Before- and after-school care is available. Meals and snacks provided. Information: 574-970-4309 or 574-522-8250.
Step by Step Daycare: Information - Robert or Maria Crockett at 574-296-7060 or 574-296-2805.
Trinity Lutheran School: 30888 C.R. 6, full-day and half-day preschool and kindergarten and grades 1-8.
Union Center Day Care: a registered ministry of Union Center Church of the Brethren. 574-773-2221.
Meetings /Instruction
Open Gate Praise and Deliverance Ministries: “Male to Men Ministry” will be at noon the third Saturday of each month. The ministry is at 137 Division St., Elkhart. Information: 574-522-8250.
River Oaks Community Church: will host a divorce-care support group at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the church, 58020 C.R. 115, Goshen. Information: riveroaks.org.
Crossroads Community Church: will host Celebrate Recovery, a group focused on inner healing, at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the church, 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen. Information: mycrossroadscommunity.com.
Living Gospel Church: Bible Study for women at the church, 302 W. Walnut St., Nappanee. Classes are provided for children ages 2 to 5, nursery for infants. Information: 574-773-7110 or 260-894-4203.
Moms in prayer
College and Career Group: open to all moms regardless of school system, 8:30 a.m. Mondays. Information: Cheryl Miller at 574-370-2984.
Fairfield Junior/Senior High School: 8:30 a.m. Thursdays, Benton Mennonite Church, 15350 C.R. 44, Goshen.
Goshen High School and Middle School: 9 a.m. Mondays, Silverwood Mennonite Church, 1712 W. Clinton, Goshen.
Middlebury Elementary School: Heritage Intermediate School and Northridge Middle School: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Pathway Assembly of God, 13805 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
Northridge High School: 8:45 a.m. Wednesdays, Crystal Valley Missionary Church, 233 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
Special Events
Central Christian Church:
Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in Fellowship Hall at the church, Use the parking lot door No.4 off the alley way.
Last Saturday Breakfast is from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 in the Fellowship Hall, use parking lot door No.4.
The church is at 418 W. Franklin St., Elkhart.
