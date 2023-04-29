ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has awarded Elkhart Education Foundation an award of $50,000 for its 2023 award cycle.
The award will help the Elkhart Education Foundation in providing exceptional learning opportunities for students in Elkhart Community Schools. This effort helps develop future leaders and community members by providing access to skill-building and other educational opportunities.
