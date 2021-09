ELWOOD, Ind., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Gold, the largest privately-owned tomato processor in the nation, announced the launch of a new line of retail products that is shaking things up in the canned tomato industry. The new brand is called "Tomato Love," and the product begins with the freshest tomatoes grown on local family farms and picked red-ripe off the vine. They are then tossed with hand-picked green chilies and a dash of seasoning to create a spicy alternative to their milder counterparts.