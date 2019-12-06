Goshen woman among Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni

GOSHEN — For the second year in a row, an Elkhart County native has joined the ranks of Distinguished Alumni for the South Bend-Elkhart campus of Ivy Tech Community College.
Radharani Buenrostro Magallon, of Goshen, is also a part-time employee of the institution, serving as its Hispanic outreach coordinator.
Still a student at Ivy Tech, Buenrostro Magallon graduated in May 2018 as Distinguished Graduate as well for her academic achievements, integrity and leadership. As a result, she served as student keynote speaker at commencement.
Already actively involved during her time as a student, her work came to be noticed as she joined the school’s Phi Beta Kappa chapter and the Latino Student Alliance, and began raising awareness for educational resources available to the Hispanic community in Elkhart County. She and other club members created the Dream Catcher scholarship, which is awarded to other Latino students.
“Being in that position of leadership really allowed me to see what those groups were all about. Everyone is really passionate about education and community service,” Buenrostro Magallon said. “As I got involved I realize there was a bigger purpose for me.”
She became president of both Phi Beta Kappa chapter and the Latino Student Alliance and continued to grow her own passions.
“I have a passion for education and that came directly from studying at Ivy Tech,” she said.
She’s been involved in outreach for the Boys & Girls Club, LaCasa and the Center for Healing and Hope.
“Wherever there is an opportunity, I try to make myself available,” she said. “Being the Hispanic outreach coordinator allows me to stay involved with those organizations so that I can continue to help them when the opportunity presents itself.”
Buenrostro Magallon is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business, working at Merino Law Firm in Goshen and continuing to work part-time at Ivy Tech.
The Distinguished Alumni award is the highest honor presented to alumni of the college. It also marks the second consecutive year an alumnna from the Elkhart County area was chosen for South Bend-Elkhart, after Jennifer Defrees received the honor in 2018.
Up to 19 alumni from across the state are honored with the award each year. Buenrostro Magallon was honored Wednesday at a ceremony in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.