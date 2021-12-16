Visser named executive director at Goshen Theater

Susan Visser has been named executive director at the Goshen Theater.

Visser named executive director at Goshen Theater

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — Susan Visser, from South Bend, has been named the new executive director at the Goshen Theater, succeeding Amber Burgess, who was managing director at the theater for nearly three and a half years.

Visser begins her new job on Jan. 3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.