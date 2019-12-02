GOSHEN — The Goshen Rotary Club wants to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a splash.
The 110-member club has devoted $160,000 to build a 1,600-square-foot splash pad at a park in Goshen next year. The project was chosen by the legacy committee and presented to club members at their last meeting.
President Jamie Stickel said they wanted to do something water-related for the centennial project, after building Shanklin Pool at their half-century mark and then renovating it and adding a water slide 25 years ago. He said they decided on a splash pad after speaking with the Goshen Parks Department.
They had hoped to build the splash pad at Shanklin Park as well, but a lack of space forced them to seek an alternative. The city is currently exploring the possibility of building it at Pringle Park.
The Goshen Board of Works on Nov. 4 approved a topographical study of the park at 1912 W. Lincoln Ave., which will also find where nearby utilities are located. Stickel said the city hope to build the park in spring.
“There were some regulatory hurdles, but we’re just about ready to go,” he said Friday. “In the next week or two we should have the topographical study, then we’ll be ready for the project.”
The splash pad would be several times larger than the ones at Walnut and Rieth parks, and would use fresh rather than recycled water, to meet CDC health guidelines, according to Stickel.
Parks Superintendent Tanya Heyde said she was excited by the club’s proposal. She said a larger splash pad means more features and “more space for kiddos to enjoy.”
Stickel said the $160,000 budget includes some existing funds, and the club will gather part of the money with a fundraising campaign in January. Organizers also will look into getting grant money from Rotary International and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
He noted the pool at Shanklin Park was a $200,000-plus project, according to the old-timers who remember it, and that another “hefty sum” went into renovating it.
And while Shanklin Park wasn’t an option for the centennial project, Stickel said Rotary Club’s fingerprint can still be seen at Pringle Park. That includes Fidler Pavilion, named after a family who was part of Rotary, and some features at the nearby Little League park.
“We felt it was a great location to tie everything together for our 100th anniversary,” he said.
