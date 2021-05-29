GOSHEN — Goshen Public Library invites children, teens and adults to celebrate the summer with a Summer Reading Experience that starts Tuesday and runs through July 31.
Children and teens can register for the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Experience online at https://goshenpl.beanstack.com/. Children and teens will earn digital badges and entries into prize drawings all summer long by tracking reading and activities online.
