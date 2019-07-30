GOSHEN — Triple P in Elkhart County is bringing a second free community screening of “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” to Goshen Middle School, along with two Triple P workshops and a cyber-safety presentation to help parents establish rules and guidelines for their children to use technology safely and responsibly.
Parents of pre-teens and teens are invited to come to this free screening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22, in the auditorium at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave. The documentary will be shown in English with subtitles in Spanish.
“Screenagers” addresses a pervasive parenting issue – depicting teen struggles over social media, video games and internet addiction. The film empowers parents and their kids to safely navigate the digital world and provides practical resources to help them do it. Parents are invited to bring their teens and pre-teens to watch the documentary and discuss the issues.
The “Screenagers” website reads, “Are you watching kids scroll through life, with their rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention span? Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston saw that happening with her own kids and began a quest to uncover how it might impact their development. As with her other two award-winning documentaries on mental health, Ruston takes a deeply personal approach as she probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including her own, to explore struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction.”
More than 90 parents and children attended a showing of “Screenagers” on April 17 at Goshen Middle School, and another 70 viewed the documentary on March 28 at NorthWood High School in Nappanee. Parents, grandparents, foster parents and other guardians of children around Elkhart County have identified screen-related issues as some of the most frustrating and confusing parenting challenges they face.
After the documentary, a panel of local residents and school officials will discuss the film with attendees. An interpreter will ensure both English- and Spanish-speaking audience members can fully participate.
Registration for this screening is available at bit.ly/screenagersgoshenmiddle.
