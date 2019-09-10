GOSHEN — About 190 alumni and guests attended the 15th annual Goshen High School Alumni Reunion at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds Community Center on Thursday.
Bob Rumsey, former GHS football coach, was recognized. Classes represented were from 1947 to 1984.
The evening was spent with lots of time for fellowship, a buffet meal with background music provided by Paterson DeFreese and Ken Ernsberger with Steve Rathka serving as MC.
Class members expressed appreciation to committee members who invested their time and money to make the evening event a success as well as to Pastor Jim from First Baptist Church who provided the invocation and Greencroft Community Center where planning meetings were held.
Community businesses and organizations also provided support in various ways to help keep the costs down, including Tricia Johnston, publisher of Goshen News; The Elkhart Truth; Martin’s Super Market, Kroger and Walmart; Middlebury First United Church; Brad Strycker; Balloons Express; Tony Allberry and Ron Hoke, Historical Society.
The 16th annual reunion is set for Sept. 3, 2020, at the same venue. Anyone wishing to be involved with planning the next reunion may call Jan Huber at 574-533-7564 or by email at janhuber@juno.com.
