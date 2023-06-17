GOSHEN — Goshen Health is offering free advance care planning seminars at Goshen Hospital in the Arbor Conference Center. Advance care planning is a process to document the medical care you want to receive if you would become unable to communicate your wishes.
Seminars will start on June 20 and run every third Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Registration is required at GoshenHealth.com/Plan-Ahead or by calling 574-364-2288. Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or close friend who will be involved with their health care decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.