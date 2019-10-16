GOSHEN — Goshen Health will host public open houses to celebrate new facilities for Goshen Health Foundation and the Marian Hoogenboom CARE House.
The community has been invited to tour both facilities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Light refreshments will be provided. A walking path between the locations will have fun facts posted to read along the way.
“We are so fortunate to have these new facilities,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Both organizations help us in immeasurable ways to offer more to our patients and their families. We’re grateful for the roles they play in supporting our mission to improve the health of our communities.”
To help Goshen Health fulfill its mission, Goshen Health Foundation, 1701 S. Main St., provides support through donations from individuals and corporations. These gifts strengthen the health system’s ability to offer care and services, and to go further to address the health care challenges faced by the community.
The CARE House, 401 Marilyn Ave., is a project sponsored by the CARE Foundation Inc.
Since 2002, the CARE House has provided a place to stay for patients and family members undergoing cancer treatment who travel from a distance of 50 miles or more. Located within walking distance of the Goshen Center for Cancer Care, the house has six suites, each with a private bathroom. These accommodations are offered at no cost to the patient or their family members.
