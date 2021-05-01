GOSHEN — Goshen Health is conducting a community health needs assessment. Through surveys, focus groups and conversations involving community members and a range of nonprofit, for-profit and governmental groups, the current health needs of the communities being served will be identified and response strategies developed.
Goshen Health conducts a community health needs assessment every three years. The overarching goal is to create a long-term plan that improves community health and wellness.
